Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:IVR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,452,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,126. The company has a market capitalization of $423.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

