Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,452,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $423.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,516,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,129,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 82,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 341.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 251,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

