Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,408. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

