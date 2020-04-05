InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.01. 47,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,275. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Equities analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, CEO Michael Mauer acquired 13,969 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $92,893.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,610 shares in the company, valued at $762,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 324,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

