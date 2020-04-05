IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0103 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $10.96 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.02577932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00200912 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,000,935,973 coins and its circulating supply is 626,345,406 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

