Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE ITCB traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 5,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,651. Itau Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itau Corpbanca stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Itau Corpbanca worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

