Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ITCB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itau Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Get Itau Corpbanca alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itau Corpbanca stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,924 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.