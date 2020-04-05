Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.17. 10,068,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,653,202. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

