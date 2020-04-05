Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Lowered to $150.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

JNJ traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,068,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,653,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

