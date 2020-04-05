Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.29.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.45. 564,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,732. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

