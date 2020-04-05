Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 564,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after acquiring an additional 516,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $214,719,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 317,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

