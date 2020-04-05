Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JLL. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.29.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 564,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.