JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.53.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 21,190,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,784,896. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

