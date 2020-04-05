JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.53.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.05. 21,190,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,784,896. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $269.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.