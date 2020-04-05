Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of KDMN stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 882,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,832. The stock has a market cap of $616.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.76. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 110.70% and a negative net margin of 1,204.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,154.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 12,600 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $43,848.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,168. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

