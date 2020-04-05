KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 3,428,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,104. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $44,059,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

