KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,104. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.