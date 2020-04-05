Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. 2,013,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,837. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in State Street by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in State Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

