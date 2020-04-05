KeyCorp Trims Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Target Price to $15.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 890,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,948. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $281,183. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after buying an additional 278,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after buying an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,445,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 398,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 345,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

