Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.38.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 9,636,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,058. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,133,000 after buying an additional 88,654 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after buying an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,685,000 after buying an additional 439,881 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,340,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,263,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

