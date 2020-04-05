Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 9,636,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,813,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 57.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 45.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

