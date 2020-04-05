Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE:KTB traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 2,167,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $888.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,493,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

