Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.
NYSE:KTB traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 2,167,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $888.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,493,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.