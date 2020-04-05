Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 2,167,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company has a market cap of $888.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

