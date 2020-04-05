L Brands (NYSE:LB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,689,672. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.