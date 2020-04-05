L Brands (NYSE:LB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE LB traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,864,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,689,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

