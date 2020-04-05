Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.42.

LADR traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,060,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,821. The company has a quick ratio of 51.60, a current ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $552.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.12%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 93.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 383,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

