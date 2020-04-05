Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from to and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.86.

LW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,264. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after buying an additional 188,285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 134,264 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

