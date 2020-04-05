Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LSGOF remained flat at $$6.32 on Wednesday. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.