Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 1,305,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $278.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

