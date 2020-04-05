Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 1,305,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 294,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $7,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 672,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 295,700 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

