Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

LGF.B traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 639,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,733. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.