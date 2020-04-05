Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
LGF.B traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 639,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,733. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.53.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
