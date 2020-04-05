Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 639,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

