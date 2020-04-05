Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $149.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.22.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.10. 274,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,434,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 539.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.