Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $149.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.22.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.10. 274,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

