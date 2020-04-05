Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

LUNMF traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 35,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

