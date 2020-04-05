Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LDL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Lydall from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti raised Lydall from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lydall presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

LDL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 166,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Lydall has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $111.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lydall by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

