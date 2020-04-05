Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of MNK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,559. The company has a market cap of $151.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 240,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 477,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

