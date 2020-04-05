Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Marcus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 376,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.71 million. Research analysts expect that Marcus will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Marcus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

