Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.38). Mattel posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

MAT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 4,793,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,068,994. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.