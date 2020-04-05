MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MKC. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 744,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

