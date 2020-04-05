Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,060,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $6,432,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,995,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,446,156.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,694 shares of company stock valued at $20,071,777 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

