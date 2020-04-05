M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut M&G from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of M&G stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

