MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC cut shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 227,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,588. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

