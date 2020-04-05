Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Shares of MBT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.63. 3,612,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 98,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.