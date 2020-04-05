Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.27.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.99.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.