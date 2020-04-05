Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
MLLCF stock remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
Molecular Partners Company Profile
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.