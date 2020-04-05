Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MLLCF stock remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

