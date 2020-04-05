Morgan Stanley Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $60.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

