Morgan Stanley Trims Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Target Price to $18.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MYL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.89.

MYL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 8,137,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mylan by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,305,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,482,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

