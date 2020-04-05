MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Commerzbank downgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR alerts:

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.