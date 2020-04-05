Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Cut to “Underperform” at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,345,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,323. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,524.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $63,304,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $17,308,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $8,493,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

